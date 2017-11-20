Skip to main content

San Clemente Journal

Time for the Holidays

Nov 20, 2017 08:12PM ● Published by Don Kindred

AT some point this holiday season, most of us will gather around a table with 
family and friends to reflect on the year just passed. This year there will be ample topics for conversation, even after politely setting politics aside. The weather alone has spawned a thousand conversations, the earth had a pretty tough quarter. 

The technological shrinking of our planet takes us right to the sidelines of 
history. For the last three months I’ve felt like a voyeur to it, the often minute-by-minute drama. I watched intently as Hurricane Harvey took a path toward my birthplace in Southeast Texas, and I was able to witness, with solemn pride, how my relatives reacted to the disaster. Houston Strong. I stayed tuned through Hurricane Irma as it took aim on my father’s home in Southeast Florida. He came through OK but millions did not. I watched from the safety of my living room, as the fury of these storms cut great swaths of destruction through the Caribbean. Islands with 95% of their structures obliterated, paradise evaporated.

It seemed like only the next morning we woke up to news of a strong earthquake in Mexico. Buildings down, major damage, people trapped, lives lost. Another morning we could practically smell the wildfires that filled the big sky country of Montana, or the fires that burned the California wine country, and even our neighbors in Anaheim Hills. Devastating losses, homes erased, lives reset to zero. 

Along with the hauntings of Mother Nature. Man has left his mark as well. 
I woke unusually early on October 2, the glowing TV still tuned to the news that put me to sleep the night before. It was an iphone-live experience from Las Vegas, watching bullets raining on innocent concert goers just like I was there. People trying to hide from an unseen shooter. Now the latest, at a rural church.

Each of us have been touched by at least one of these tragedies. If only because we are personally or web-connected to so many others. If there is one thing I hope we have learned from all this, it’s that we should never take anything for granted, especially not time. Never miss an opportunity to tell people you love them.

I hope when you find yourself at that table, when the electronics are stowed and souls are bared, that you are filled with reasons to be thankful. That you feel genuine affection for those who you share your table with and your home is filled with the comforting calm of peace. We are due for some.

Enjoy,
 Don

Today, Community Holiday 2017

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Guided Meditaton

    11/23/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    11/25/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Holiday Kick-Off and Tree Lighting

    11/25/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the whole family to kick off the holiday season with music, tasty treats, crafts, and a tre...

  • Guided Meditation

    11/26/2017
    03:30PM — 04:30PM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    11/21/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Guided Meditaton

    11/21/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • Get "STRONG by ZOOM-A" and "LES MILLS" Cardio/Strength

    11/21/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Ditch the workout and party yourself into Shape and Tone Up with this FREE!! STRONG by ZOOM-A 10...

  • Guided Meditaton

    11/23/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    11/25/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Holiday Kick-Off and Tree Lighting

    11/25/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the whole family to kick off the holiday season with music, tasty treats, crafts, and a tre...

  • Guided Meditation

    11/26/2017
    03:30PM — 04:30PM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer ...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    11/27/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    11/28/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Guided Meditaton

    11/28/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • Get "STRONG by ZOOM-A" and "LES MILLS" Cardio/Strength

    11/28/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Ditch the workout and party yourself into Shape and Tone Up with this FREE!! STRONG by ZOOM-A 10...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    11/28/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    11/29/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Casa Wellness: Fall Tea Blending

    11/29/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Learn about the myriad benefits of tea, practice brewing techniques, and sample custom tea blends...

  • Guided Meditaton

    11/30/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    11/30/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Casa Classic: Stefan Roos

    11/30/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Stefan Roos is a classical guitarist who has performed solo and chamber music in the United State...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/01/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    12/02/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/02/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Christmas at the Casa: Holiday Open House

    12/02/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    Casa Romantica’s annual holiday open house features a festively decorated Casa Romantica, live mu...

  • D. Yoder Family Sundays

    12/03/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    D. Yoder Family Sundays are held between 10 am and 2 pm on the first Sunday of each month for act...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/03/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Guided Meditation

    12/03/2017
    03:30PM — 04:30PM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer ...

  • Monday Trail Clearing and Weeding

    12/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:30AM

    Join us for a Monday morning of clearing non-native plants and maintaining trails! Ages: 10 and...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/04/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    12/05/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Guided Meditaton

    12/05/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/05/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Casa Wellness: Yoga

    12/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Inspired by multiple yoga traditions, this class blends various disciplines to create a unique, i...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/06/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Guided Meditaton

    12/07/2017
    07:30AM — 07:55AM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Casa Kinetic: Nutcracker

    12/07/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the Nutcracker ballet. This bestselling event, per...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Casa Kinetic: Nutcracker

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the Nutcracker ballet. This bestselling event, per...

  • ALWAYS FREE!! ZUMBA CLASS

    12/09/2017
    12:00AM

    A spicy, hot, tantalizing, and fun class. If you love to salsa, merengue, samba, cumbia, reggaeto...

  • Saturday Trail Clearing and Weeding

    12/09/2017
    08:00AM — 11:30AM

    Volunteer to spend a few hours in beautiful surroundings helping make The Reserve trails accessib...

  • Mistletoe and Winter Plant Walk

    12/09/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join us for a Saturday morning walk. We will be on the lookout for mistletoe and seasonal fruit s...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/09/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Astronomy Night

    12/09/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

  • Guided Meditation

    12/10/2017
    03:30PM — 04:30PM

    to a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders pure. love. yoga. is pleased to offer ...

  • Visiting Tall Ship Sails & Cannon Battles

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Board and explore three unique historic tall ships this holiday season, including visiting vessel...

Add Your Event View More
Read San Clemente Journal Online

Enlarge this document in a new window
Publisher Software from YUDU

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and San Clemente Journal