San Clemente Journal

Artist Marika Segal - Inspired by the Universe

The Dana Point Yacht Club - Hidden Gem in the Harbor

Miramar Theatre - History in the Making

Ethnic Eateries Offer Bold Bowls

The Stem Cell Revolution

Halloween Spooky Spots

Who are the Acjachemen?

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Today, Local History

San Clemente natives have a long history in what is now Southern Orange County.
The Arons Family

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

A Sixty-Five-Year Legacy of Service
The Bubble Man: Spreading the Joy

By Anne Batty, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

Louisiana native Greg Monceaux creates a large following everytime he starts making his giant bubbles.
Pier Pride... Everybody’s Got it!

By Lori Donchak, Jun 10, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

Our city does a great job maintaining and protecting the pier. With over two million annual visits, there’s no question that the pier is the most iconic destination in town.
The Estrella Plaza Re-Opens With New Stores

By Bill Thomas, May 19, 2016, Categories: Today, Places

Estrella Plaza brings new commerce to North San Clemente
A Guide to San Clemente’s Best Hikes

By Molly Brooks, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

The weather’s getting warmer, so it’s time to get outside! Hiking is a great way to de-stress from our hectic city lives and get closer to nature.
People Places and Events

By Joan Ray, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Arts

Community organizations and events...
Stu Cook

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/29/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/29/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/30/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/31/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/01/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/02/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/03/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/03/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/04/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

Read San Clemente Journal Online

