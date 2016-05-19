San Clemente Journal

The Kitchen Witches 01/16/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 01/17/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

Fun with Fungi Lecture 01/17/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Explore the fascinating world of wild mushrooms with amateur mycologist Joanne Schwartz. We will ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/18/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 01/19/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/19/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/20/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/20/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/21/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

Fun Finding Fungi Mushroom Walk 01/21/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM What are Mushrooms and Why Do We Care? Why do they grow with Oaks? Can I Touch Them? Can I Pick...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/21/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/22/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/22/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/23/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 01/24/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

Painting & Vino 01/24/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM Join us for step-by-step instruction on how to recreate this beautiful painting "Lifeguard Tower ...

Cooking with Essential Oils 01/24/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM Join us and bring a friend to learn tasty ways you can incorporate the health benefits of therape...

The Kitchen Witches 01/25/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 01/26/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

Free Day of Golf For Active Men and Women in Uniform. 01/26/2017 08:00AM — 04:00PM Bella Collina San Clemente is pleased to honors our Active Duty Men and Women in Uniform with a c...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/26/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/27/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/27/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/28/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/28/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

Astronomy Night 01/28/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...

The Kitchen Witches 01/29/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 01/29/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 01/30/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 01/31/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 02/01/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Kitchen Witches 02/02/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 02/02/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 02/03/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 02/03/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 02/04/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

San Clemente Art Association Winter Show 02/04/2017 10:00AM — 04:25PM San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

The Kitchen Witches 02/05/2017 12:00AM — 12:00AM The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

The Village Art Faire 02/05/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this favorite event in charming downtown San Cleme...