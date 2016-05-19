San Clemente Journal

Skip to main content

Medium portrait

Artist Marika Segal - Inspired by the Universe

Places

Medium img 6888a

The Dana Point Yacht Club - Hidden Gem in the Harbor

Community

Medium miramar 20theaterhistoric

Miramar Theatre - History in the Making

Food

Medium cafemint

Ethnic Eateries Offer Bold Bowls

Health

Medium drdavalos 20and 20dre

The Stem Cell Revolution

Local History

Medium graveyard2halloweendk

Halloween Spooky Spots

Featured Articles

Who are the Acjachemen?

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Today, Local History

San Clemente natives have a long history in what is now Southern Orange County.
The Arons Family

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

A Sixty-Five-Year Legacy of Service
The Bubble Man: Spreading the Joy

By Anne Batty, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

Louisiana native Greg Monceaux creates a large following everytime he starts making his giant bubbles.
Pier Pride... Everybody’s Got it!

By Lori Donchak, Jun 10, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

Our city does a great job maintaining and protecting the pier. With over two million annual visits, there’s no question that the pier is the most iconic destination in town.
The Estrella Plaza Re-Opens With New Stores

By Bill Thomas, May 19, 2016, Categories: Today, Places

Estrella Plaza brings new commerce to North San Clemente
A Guide to San Clemente’s Best Hikes

By Molly Brooks, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

The weather’s getting warmer, so it’s time to get outside! Hiking is a great way to de-stress from our hectic city lives and get closer to nature.
People Places and Events

By Joan Ray, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Arts

Community organizations and events...
