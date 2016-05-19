San Clemente Journal

The Talega Run Club 12/31/2016 07:30AM — 09:30AM Thinking of getting back into shape by starting to run or looking to stop being a lone wolf and r...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

2XU Run Club 01/05/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Thinking of getting back into shape by starting to run or looking to stop being a lone wolf and r...