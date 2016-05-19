Skip to main content

San Clemente Journal

People

Medium portrait

Artist Marika Segal - Inspired by the Universe

Places

Medium img 6888a

The Dana Point Yacht Club - Hidden Gem in the Harbor

Community

Medium miramar 20theaterhistoric

Miramar Theatre - History in the Making

Food

Medium cafemint

Ethnic Eateries Offer Bold Bowls

Health

Medium drdavalos 20and 20dre

The Stem Cell Revolution

Local History

Medium graveyard2halloweendk

Halloween Spooky Spots

Featured Articles

Who are the Acjachemen?

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Today, Local History

San Clemente natives have a long history in what is now Southern Orange County.
Read More »

The Arons Family

By Donia Moore, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

A Sixty-Five-Year Legacy of Service
Read More »

The Bubble Man: Spreading the Joy

By Anne Batty, Aug 25, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, People

Louisiana native Greg Monceaux creates a large following everytime he starts making his giant bubbles.
Read More »

Pier Pride... Everybody’s Got it!

By Lori Donchak, Jun 10, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

Our city does a great job maintaining and protecting the pier. With over two million annual visits, there’s no question that the pier is the most iconic destination in town.
Read More »

The Estrella Plaza Re-Opens With New Stores

By Bill Thomas, May 19, 2016, Categories: Today, Places

Estrella Plaza brings new commerce to North San Clemente
Read More »

A Guide to San Clemente’s Best Hikes

By Molly Brooks, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Places

The weather’s getting warmer, so it’s time to get outside! Hiking is a great way to de-stress from our hectic city lives and get closer to nature.
Read More »

People Places and Events

By Joan Ray, May 19, 2016, Categories: Community, Today, Arts

Community organizations and events...
Read More »

Featured Galleries

SCHS Homecoming Parade 2014
Jamieb
Wedding Singapore
Battle of the Paddle 2014
Seafest 2014
Stu Cook

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/16/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/17/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Fun with Fungi Lecture

    01/17/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Explore the fascinating world of wild mushrooms with amateur mycologist Joanne Schwartz. We will ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/18/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/19/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/19/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/20/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/20/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/21/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Fun Finding Fungi Mushroom Walk

    01/21/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    What are Mushrooms and Why Do We Care? Why do they grow with Oaks? Can I Touch Them? Can I Pick...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/22/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/16/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/17/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Fun with Fungi Lecture

    01/17/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Explore the fascinating world of wild mushrooms with amateur mycologist Joanne Schwartz. We will ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/18/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/19/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/19/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/20/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/20/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/21/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Fun Finding Fungi Mushroom Walk

    01/21/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    What are Mushrooms and Why Do We Care? Why do they grow with Oaks? Can I Touch Them? Can I Pick...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/22/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/23/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/24/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Painting & Vino

    01/24/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for step-by-step instruction on how to recreate this beautiful painting "Lifeguard Tower ...

  • Cooking with Essential Oils

    01/24/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us and bring a friend to learn tasty ways you can incorporate the health benefits of therape...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/25/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/26/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • Free Day of Golf For Active Men and Women in Uniform.

    01/26/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Bella Collina San Clemente is pleased to honors our Active Duty Men and Women in Uniform with a c...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/27/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/27/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/28/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • Astronomy Night

    01/28/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/29/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    01/29/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/30/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    01/31/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/01/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/02/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/03/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/03/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/04/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

  • The Kitchen Witches

    02/05/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    The Kitchen Witches Friday 1/13/2017 8:00 PM to Sunday 2/5/2017 2:00 PM Thursday, Friday & Sa...

  • The Village Art Faire

    02/05/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this favorite event in charming downtown San Cleme...

  • San Clemente Art Association Winter Show

    02/05/2017
    10:00AM — 04:25PM

    San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...

Add Your Event View More
Read San Clemente Journal Online

Enlarge this document in a new window
Publisher Software from YUDU

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and San Clemente Journal