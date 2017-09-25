Sep 25, 2017 10:06AM ● Published by Shelly Kindred

Gallery: Toast to the Casa 2017 [35 Images] Click any image to expand.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens was named Arts OC’s 2017 Arts Organization of the Year.

The15th Anniversary Toast to the Casa, took place on Saturday, September 23rd. The upscale crystal ball-themed fundraiser helps raise critical funds to continue providing innovative cultural programs for our community and children, and to preserve our historic landmark.

Over 200 patrons sampled select wines, international fare from 20+ local restaurants, wineries & breweries, spectacular entertainment, and live & silent auctions.



