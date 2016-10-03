San Clemente SeaFest 16
Oct 03, 2016 07:01PM, Published by Shelly Kindred, Categories: Community, Food
Gallery: SeaFest 2016 [26 Images] Click any image to expand.
Winners list:
Judges Best Chowder Individual
1st place COA Community Outreach Alliance
2nd place The French Kiss
3rd place Kumon Math & Reading Center
4th place San Clemente Downtown Association
Judges Best Chowder Restaurant
1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder
2nd place Beachfire Bar & Grill
3rd place Fisherman’s Restaurant – Red Chowder
4th place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
Judges Best Decorated Individual
1st place San Clemente Downtown Association
2nd place The French Kiss
3rd place Pet Project Foundation
4th place TLC Preschool & Afterschool
Judges Best Decorated Restaurant
1st place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
2nd place Fisherman’s Restaurant – Red Chowder
3rd place Barnoa Wine Company
4th place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder
People’s Choice Best Chowder Individual
1st place The French Kiss
2nd place San Clemente Downtown Association
3rd place COA Community Outreach Alliance
4th place I-5 Freedom Network
People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant
1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder
2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
3rd place Beachfire Bar & Grill
4th place Barnoa Wine Company