San Clemente Journal

San Clemente SeaFest 16

Oct 03, 2016 07:01PM, Published by Shelly Kindred, Categories: Community, Food

Gallery: SeaFest 2016 [26 Images] Click any image to expand.

Event was held, October 3rd. 


 Winners list: 

Judges Best Chowder Individual 

1st place COA Community Outreach Alliance 

2nd place The French Kiss 

3rd place Kumon Math & Reading Center 

4th place San Clemente Downtown Association 

Judges Best Chowder Restaurant 

1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder 

2nd place Beachfire Bar & Grill 

3rd place Fisherman’s Restaurant – Red Chowder 

4th place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

Judges Best Decorated Individual 

1st place San Clemente Downtown Association 

2nd place The French Kiss 

3rd place Pet Project Foundation 

4th place TLC Preschool & Afterschool 

Judges Best Decorated Restaurant 

1st place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

2nd place Fisherman’s Restaurant – Red Chowder 

3rd place Barnoa Wine Company 

4th place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder 

People’s Choice Best Chowder Individual 

1st place The French Kiss 

2nd place San Clemente Downtown Association 

3rd place COA Community Outreach Alliance 

4th place I-5 Freedom Network 

People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant 

1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant – White Chowder 

2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

3rd place Beachfire Bar & Grill 

4th place Barnoa Wine Company 




