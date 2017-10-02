San Clemente Seafest
Oct 02, 2017 11:10AM ● Published by Shelly Kindred
San Clemente Journal wins 1st Place in the individual competition.
on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
2017 Chowder Cook-Off Winners list:
Judges Best Chowder Individual
1st place San Clemente Journal
2nd place Kumon Math & Reading Center
3rd place Financial Edge Alliance
4th place i-5 Freedom Network
Judges Best Chowder Restaurant
1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant
2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
3rd place Café Mimosa Judges
Best Decorated Individual
1st place USMC 2nd Battalion 4th Marines
2nd place San Clemente Journal
3rd place Solitary Exposure
4th place PierPride
Judges Best Decorated Restaurant
1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant
2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
3rd place Café Mimosa
People’s Choice Best Chowder
Individual
1st place USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines
2nd place San Clemente Journal
3rd place I-5 Freedom Network
4th place San Clemente Exchange Club
People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant
1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant
2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar
3rd place Café Mimosa
The Seafest featured a Chowder Cook-off, Fisherman's Lobster, Business Exposition, Arts & Craft Show, Surf Contest, Children & Teen Contests, Children's Complementary Arts & Crafts, Entertainment and a U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo Operation all taking place at the historic San Clemente Pier area.