San Clemente Journal

San Clemente Seafest

Oct 02, 2017 11:10AM ● Published by Shelly Kindred

San Clemente Journal wins 1st Place in the individual competition.

Gallery: Seafest 2017 [22 Images] Click any image to expand.

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce hosted the 30th Annual San Clemente Seafest 
on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

2017 Chowder Cook-Off Winners list: 

Judges Best Chowder Individual 

1st place San Clemente Journal 

2nd place Kumon Math & Reading Center 

3rd place Financial Edge Alliance 

4th place i-5 Freedom Network 


Judges Best Chowder Restaurant 

1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant 

2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

3rd place Café Mimosa Judges 


Best Decorated Individual 

1st place USMC 2nd Battalion 4th Marines 

2nd place San Clemente Journal 

3rd place Solitary Exposure 

4th place PierPride 


Judges Best Decorated Restaurant 

1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant 

2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

3rd place Café Mimosa 


People’s Choice Best Chowder 

Individual 

1st place USMC 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines 

2nd place San Clemente Journal 

3rd place I-5 Freedom Network 

4th place San Clemente Exchange Club 


People’s Choice Best Chowder Restaurant 

1st place Fisherman’s Restaurant 

2nd place Pierside Kitchen & Bar 

3rd place Café Mimosa





Sponsored byFisherman's Restaurant and Bar, Southern California Edison, The Crab Pot, Catalyst, The City of San Clemente, Universal Press, Costco Wholesale, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop and San Clemente High School.
 
The Seafest featured a Chowder Cook-off, Fisherman's Lobster, Business Exposition, Arts & Craft Show, Surf Contest, Children & Teen Contests, Children's Complementary Arts & Crafts, Entertainment and a U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo Operation all taking place at the historic San Clemente Pier area.
 
Food, Today, Community

