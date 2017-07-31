Skip to main content

Casino San Clemente Turns 80

Jul 31, 2017 10:16AM, Published by Don Kindred, Categories: Today, Local History, Places

It's a historic year for the Casino San Clemente, a seaside landmark has been hosting celebrations for 80 years. Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Dorothy Lamour, Cesar Romero and many other Hollywood celebrities enjoyed the big band sounds on our stage and dancing “under the stars” in the Spanish Village by the Sea.

Built in 1937 and modeled after the Casino (dance hall) on Catalina Island, this property is rich in local history. The Casino featured many an evening of renown musical entertainment, live radio broadcasts, dinner theater and even the crowning of Miss San Clemente.

Linda and Shaheen Sedeghi hosted a gala 80th Anniversary party on June 30, offering guests a chance to relive the glamour of old Hollywood.

