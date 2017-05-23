Three Locals make the Wall of Fame

May 23, 2017 12:11PM, Published by Anne Batty, Categories: Today, Local History, People

Johnny Campbell, Champion

The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame





This program, honors outstanding athletes in San Clemente, initially proposed by 2012 Mayor Jim Evert, it has been adopted by the Friends of San Clemente Foundation. Each year, members of our community are invited to nominate athletes who either grew up in San Clemente or lived in San Clemente during their careers. Honorees will have their names displayed on a poolside wall in tiles at the Aquatic Center in the Vista Hermosa Sports Park.

They were presented at the Foundation’s annual “Friendraiser” at the Aquatic Center at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park May 20th, 2017.





This year’s inductees are: