Skip to main content

San Clemente Journal

Three Locals make the Wall of Fame

May 23, 2017 12:11PM, Published by Anne Batty, Categories: Today, Local History, People

Johnny Campbell, Champion

The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame 

This program, honors outstanding athletes in San Clemente, initially proposed by 2012 Mayor Jim Evert, it has been adopted by the Friends of San Clemente Foundation. Each year, members of our community are invited to nominate athletes who either grew up in San Clemente or lived in San Clemente during their careers. Honorees will have their names displayed on a poolside wall in tiles at the Aquatic Center in the Vista Hermosa Sports Park.
They were presented at the Foundation’s annual “Friendraiser” at the Aquatic Center at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park May 20th, 2017.

This year’s inductees are:
Bill Stewart, Johnny Campbell and Gabe Gardner.

The Master Shaper at work.

 

Bill Stewart
SURFING
One of OC’s Top 25 Influential People
Voted Best Artist Surfing Magazine 1980s
Designer Longboard Fin Configuration 1984-85
Co-Creator Future Fin Systems
Creator 4-Man Surfboard - US Open Huntington Beach
Inventor Wing Nose-riding Fin
Famed for1981 Snowboard Design
Winner Billabong Shape Challenge - Night Stalker Surfboard
Designer 1st Surfboard Headlights/Plexi-glass Nose
Produced Board for Russian Statesman Mikhail Gorbachev 

 








Gabe Gardner

VOLLEYBALL

2008 Olympic Gold Medalist

2X Olympian (Athens ’04 Beijing ’08)

SCHS/Orange County Athlete of the Year 1995

USA Men’s Indoor Volleyball Team Participant-12 Countries

Member US Olympic Endowment Board

Representative US Olympic Committee Athlete Advisory Council



 

 

Johnny Campbell

OFF ROAD

Professional Off-Road Racer - Honda 1992

Winningest racer - SCORE Baja 1000

Winner Best in the Desert 2001

Rookie of the Year - Paris to Dakar Rally North Africa

Navigator for Elite Rally Car Racer Robby Gordon

Team Manager JCR/Honda Team 2008

Team Gold Medal Winner X Games

Star of Biopic Movie True Champion 2010

 

 



  • The Village Art Faire

    06/04/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this favorite event in charming downtown San Cleme...

  • Monday Trail Clearing and Weeding

    06/05/2017
    07:30AM — 09:30AM

    Join Reserve staff for a Monday morning maintaining our trails! Ages: 10 and up Please register...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Sunset Moonrise Hike

    06/09/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    The waning light of the day's sun and the waxing light of the rising moon will light our way as w...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • The Village Art Faire

    06/04/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this favorite event in charming downtown San Cleme...

  • Monday Trail Clearing and Weeding

    06/05/2017
    07:30AM — 09:30AM

    Join Reserve staff for a Monday morning maintaining our trails! Ages: 10 and up Please register...

  • Sunset Moonrise Hike

    06/09/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    The waning light of the day's sun and the waxing light of the rising moon will light our way as w...

  • Saturday Trail Clearing and Weeding

    06/10/2017
    08:00AM — 11:30AM

    Volunteer to spend a few hours in beautiful surroundings helping make The Reserve trails accessib...

  • Lecture: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

    06/13/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    A quarter of the world's mammals are bats. These much maligned creatures have a bad reputation bu...

  • June Bat Walk

    06/17/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Bats are one of the many mysteries of nature. What kinds of bats live at in Orange County? Take a...

  • Father’s Day Hike

    06/18/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Take Father’s Day out on the trail this year with a two mile hike through oak woodlands and sage ...

  • Free Day of Golf For Active Men and Women in Uniform.

    06/22/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Bella Collina San Clemente is pleased to honors our Active Duty Men and Women in Uniform with a c...

  • Astronomy Night

    06/24/2017
    08:45PM — 10:45PM

    Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...

Add Your Event View More
Read San Clemente Journal Online

Enlarge this document in a new window
Publisher Software from YUDU

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and San Clemente Journal