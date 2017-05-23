Three Locals make the Wall of Fame
Johnny Campbell, Champion
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame
This program, honors outstanding athletes in San Clemente, initially proposed by 2012 Mayor Jim Evert, it has been adopted by the Friends of San Clemente Foundation. Each year, members of our community are invited to nominate athletes who either grew up in San Clemente or lived in San Clemente during their careers. Honorees will have their names displayed on a poolside wall in tiles at the Aquatic Center in the Vista Hermosa Sports Park.
They were presented at the Foundation’s annual “Friendraiser” at the Aquatic Center at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park May 20th, 2017.
This year’s inductees are:
Bill Stewart, Johnny Campbell and Gabe Gardner.
The Master Shaper at work.
Bill Stewart
SURFING
One of OC’s Top 25 Influential People
Voted Best Artist Surfing Magazine 1980s
Designer Longboard Fin Configuration 1984-85
Co-Creator Future Fin Systems
Creator 4-Man Surfboard - US Open Huntington Beach
Inventor Wing Nose-riding Fin
Famed for1981 Snowboard Design
Winner Billabong Shape Challenge - Night Stalker Surfboard
Designer 1st Surfboard Headlights/Plexi-glass Nose
Produced Board for Russian Statesman Mikhail Gorbachev
Gabe Gardner
VOLLEYBALL
2008 Olympic Gold Medalist
2X Olympian (Athens ’04 Beijing ’08)
SCHS/Orange County Athlete of the Year 1995
USA Men’s Indoor Volleyball Team Participant-12 Countries
Member US Olympic Endowment Board
Representative US Olympic Committee Athlete Advisory Council
OFF ROAD
Professional Off-Road Racer - Honda 1992
Winningest racer - SCORE Baja 1000
Winner Best in the Desert 2001
Rookie of the Year - Paris to Dakar Rally North Africa
Navigator for Elite Rally Car Racer Robby Gordon
Team Manager JCR/Honda Team 2008
Team Gold Medal Winner X Games
Star of Biopic Movie True Champion 2010