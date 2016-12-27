Artist Marika Segal - Inspired by the Universe
Dec 27, 2016 11:15AM, Published by Anne Batty, Categories: People, Today, Arts
Marika Segal
Gallery: Marika Segal [3 Images] Click any image to expand.
Dec 27, 2016 11:15AM, Published by Anne Batty, Categories: People, Today, Arts
Marika Segal
Gallery: Marika Segal [3 Images] Click any image to expand.
Lecture: Historical Archaeology on Rancho Mission Viejo - From the Portola Expedition to the Moon Landing
Join us for a lecture presented by historian, Stephen Van Wormer. Mr. Van Wormer will discuss the...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
Bella Collina San Clemente is pleased to honors our Active Duty Men and Women in Uniform with a c...
San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
The City of San Clemente is pleased to announce San Clemente Day to be celebrated on Saturday, Fe...
The OC Contemporary Gallery, the first premier fine art gallery located in San Clemente, has its ...
Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...
San Clemente mark your calendars for Sunday, Feb. 26th from 12-4pm at Surfside Pizza - San Clemen...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
Lecture: Historical Archaeology on Rancho Mission Viejo - From the Portola Expedition to the Moon Landing
Join us for a lecture presented by historian, Stephen Van Wormer. Mr. Van Wormer will discuss the...
Bella Collina San Clemente is pleased to honors our Active Duty Men and Women in Uniform with a c...
San Clemente Art Association presents the 2017 Winter Judged Show January 8 through February 23. ...
The City of San Clemente is pleased to announce San Clemente Day to be celebrated on Saturday, Fe...
The OC Contemporary Gallery, the first premier fine art gallery located in San Clemente, has its ...
Visitors traveling to sparsely populated areas are usually delighted to discover how many more st...
San Clemente mark your calendars for Sunday, Feb. 26th from 12-4pm at Surfside Pizza - San Clemen...
Campfire Program – Cowboy Ceilidh
Grab your favorite lad or lassie and discover Rancho Mission Viejo's Irish roots by participating...
Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this favorite event in charming downtown San Cleme...
Monday Trail Clearing and Weeding
Join Reserve staff for a Monday morning maintaining our trails! Ages: 10 and up Please regist...
The Chairman of Bella Collina San Clemente, a chapter of Addington Cotillion, are pleased to invi...
Saturday Trail Clearing and Weeding
Volunteer to spend a few hours in beautiful surroundings helping make The Reserve trails accessib...
Volunteer Orientation and Training
Please join us for Volunteer Orientation and Training! This fun and informational orientation is...