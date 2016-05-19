People Places and Events

May 19, 2016 01:28PM, Published by Joan Ray, Categories: Community, Today, Arts

Pete Jacob’s Wartime Radio Review, a full 15 piece band will headline the Big Band Swing Night on June 4th.





San Clemente Rotary Club

It’s springtime again in San Clemente, and spring’s arrival means it’s time for music lovers to dust off their military uniforms, get out their vintage clothing or their favorite party togs, polish up their dance shoes, and join the crowd at San Clemente Rotary Club’s 24th annual Big Band Swing Night. The date is Saturday, June 4; the place is the San Clemente Community Center; and the evening outlook is great music, delicious dining, and a memorable experience for all.

Event Chairmen Klaus Shadow and Peter Rock and their committee have planned an entertaining evening for all ages. Back this year by popular demand is Pete Jacob’s Wartime Radio Review, a full 15 piece band with a fabulous female trio reviving the dress, look and vocals of the Andrew Sisters and their era. This is music with high energy beats as well as slinky smooth rhythms for dancers, along with wonderful melodies and catchy lyrics for those who love to just look, listen and enjoy.

Rotarian John Ezell has again arranged for dinner to be served by Carbonara’s Italian Trattoria. Deemed the best Italian meal when Tony Carbonara featured his delicious stuffed shells with meatballs, this dish is back by popular demand and will be accompanied by Carbonara’s speciality house salad and assorted breads. And not to be forgotten, dessert will include cake, cookies and decaf coffee from Langlois Fancy Foods.

Doors open at 5pm, giving attendees time to settle in and enjoy the wonderful decorations from another Rotarian Bettie Johnson, and her talented crew. Table centerpieces will feature well-appointed WWII style helmets filled with freshly prepared popcorn to assuage appetites until dinner is served. Those wishing to imbibe can enjoy refreshments from Peter Rock’s professionally assembled no-host bar.

Dinner will be served at 6pm and at 7pm the lights will dim, the mirrored ball will sparkle, and music and song will lure dancers to the floor and listeners’ attention to the stage for the next three hours.

This special evening can be yours for $45 per person. And, thanks to underwriters and sponsors, most of that tariff will benefit local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of SCA, San Clemente Senior Center, Toby’s House, San Clemente High School Wrestling, San Clemente Little League, Junior Achievement, Family Assistance Ministries, Adopt-A-Class at Dana Point Ocean Institute, and a bevy San Clemente High School scholarships, just to name a few.





To purchase tickets go to rotaryswingnight2016.eventbrite.com, which is easily navigated, accepts a variety of PayPal options and most debit or credit cards. Or contact the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce at (949)492-1131 to have a Rotary member contact you for ticket purchases. Rotarians Thomas Miller at (626)893-3917 or Bill Ray at (949)492-1901 can also take your order.

South Coast Singers has been a force in our community since 1992, founded then as the Capistrano Chorale. By 2002 the company had become a nonprofit corporation, changed its name to South Coast Singers and regrouped under the leadership of Raymond Woods, a highly respected choral director, educator and musician. With accompanist Brian O’Neill, South Coast Singers has kept audiences enthralled ever since.

Ginger Silverman, Dennis Aigner, Perry? Carter, April Allison and Mark Denning are among the soloist, morphing into quartets, trios and duos, and adding variety to the performances.

“The musicianship shown is breathtaking,” wrote an audience member.

The holiday concert was a solid hit, and plans are underway for the next concert series, “Heart and Soul,” featuring songs about romance and relationships. With so many popular and show songs waxing delighted or defeated in the area of romance, the group had no problem finding a variety of songs, vintage and contemporary, that all will enjoy.

Performances begin at 4pm, Sunday, June 5 at St. Andrews-by-the-Sea in San Clemente, continuing at 7pm June 11 at South Shores Church in Dana Point and 4pm June 12 at Geneva Presbyterian in Laguna Woods. Tickets are $20; seniors $16; students $10; and those under six are free.

Call (949)613-7840 or go to southcoastsingers.org for tickets, venue directions and more information.



Most recently these singers have participated in Soka University’s International Festival on the Green, and during the holiday season they were selected to perform at Disneyland’s Candlelight Choir and at the Mission in San Juan Capistrano.

A desire to share the talent of others has led to their scholarship program, “Stars of Tomorrow,” an annual vocal competition in which Orange County high school students compete for prizes totaling over $5,000. Cash prizes help students continue their study in Broadway or classical music; but equally important, reaching the competition finals helps them gain confidence and hone their craft.

Robert Burns, event chairman revealed that over 50 vocalists auditioned and the talent was so superior that narrowing the field was difficult. Robert also gave kudos to the judges, knowing their decisions would be difficult. Judge John Myer, the program’s first winner in 2005, has been a working opera vocalist virtually ever since. Linda Griffen, a Broadway veteran and Bob Gunn from Men Alive Chorus were judges as well.

Cassidy McCleary, a San Clemente High School junior and winner of San Clemente Rotary Club’s recent vocal competition, placed first in the Broadway flight. In the classical flight 16 year-old Jeannine Bauer, a sophomore at St. Margaret’s School took top honors, followed by Sydney Dardis from the OC School of the Arts and Jennings Gardner, a THS senior.







To learn more about the program and how to join as a participant or a supporter, call or go to the website and click on Stars of Tomorrow. Former Angel Clyde Wright

San Clemente Senior Center/Age Well Senior Services

Clyde Wright, avid golfer and legendary Angel Pitcher, invites all to join the “ultimate golf tournament,” to be held at the Aliso Viejo Country Club, Monday, May 16th at 11am sharp.

Clyde calls this newly revamped 18-hole layout “a fun and challenging course.” And after joining guests on the fairways he will entertain them at dinner with great tales, short and tall.

This event benefits Age Well Senior Services, represented by the San Clemente Senior Center, and overseen by Cathy Lee, her hard-working staff and dedicated volunteers. Together they provide educational programs, exercise and other important health programs, lunches, and a multitude of fun activities every weekday.

Meals on Wheels and other off-site aids help seniors stay in their homes. Investing in the lives of our senior population is an investment in the health of our community. You can make this investment simply by having a wonderful day on the golf course and enjoying a golf cart, breakfast, a box lunch, tee prizes, dinner and auction.

Seniors can participate for $250 each, foursomes are a little less, and any foursome is $900 if purchased together with a ticket to the Captain’s Ball – a fabulous evening on its own.

For more information call (949) 855-8033, our local center at (949) 498-3322 or go to myagewell.org. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities also are available for this tax deductible event.

Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation

Golfers should rejoice because another tax deductable tournament is on the calendar for June 24 at San Clemente’s Municipal Golf Course. Cindy Holmes is tournament chairman and a director of Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Founded in 2000 to serve as a vehicle to assist the city in meeting its park and recreation goals, the organization attempts to provide consistent funding for programs that might otherwise be delayed or discontinued for lack of funds.

Cindy says that proceeds from the event will help support the “Fun on the Run” program that brings a recreation truck to various city parks with crafts, sports and other activities for children aged 5 to 12. It also helps fund scholarships for children who cannot otherwise afford to participate in the city’s recreational and sports programs.

The tournament entry fee is $150, the awards dinner $35. For more information call (949) 370-1224 or visit sanclementeparksfoundation.org.





The Home Garden Tour is June 4th from 10am to 4pm at various residences in town. San Clemente Garden Club

Founded in 1951 with only 15 avid gardeners, the San Clemente Garden Club has grown to 170 members. Its goals have grown as well, including garden maintenance for parks and public facilities, educational workshops for gardeners, field trips, scholarships for high school and college students and grants for other learning opportunities.

The Junior Gardening program for local elementary and middle schools is a favorite. The Las Palmas Middle School students meet on Fridays from 11:30am to 1 pm to tend the school garden, currently growing food for salads and an upcoming salad party. Projects like this are funded by annual events put on by the club.

Club Chairman, Patricia Holloway invites guests to enjoy a Home Garden Tour June 4th from 10am to 4pm at various residences in town. Participants will enjoy a variety of garden styles, plant materials and hardscapes as well as treats provided by local vendors.





Rick Delanty painting at Oneloa. Tickets can be purchased through June 3 at $30pp, $25 for groups of four or more, and on tour day for $35. For tickets or information call Patricia at (949)361-1911, Bettie Langford at (949)498-3317 or visit sanclementegardenclub.com.

Casa Romantica Hosts Local Artist

After 32 years of dedication to his students at San Clemente High School, local artist Rick Delanty was ready to refine his role as a working artist. In the 10 years that have followed, he has honed his craft, expanded his artistic styles and won numerous awards, becoming well-known as a dedicated plein air and studio artist. And in recent years he has become a signature member of the American Impressionists Society, the Laguna Plein Air Painters and the California Plein Air Painters.

Recently attending the 11th annual Maui Plein Air Invitational, he and wife Lynn arrived just in time for the orientation meeting which began with an explanation of the legendary oneness Hawaiians feel with their ancestors, the oceans and the land.

Eager to enjoy Maui’s famous beaches, before and after the contest’s opening quick draw, Rick took a swim along an outrigger canoe course at Hanako’o Beach. Afterward a friend told him she worried when hearing about his adventure, because earlier a 14-foot tiger shark had been sighted in those waters.

“It appears that in Hawaii painting is safer than swimming,” Rick Quipped.

Sales of Rick’s work were brisk, and more than half of his paintings were sold during that competition. Lynn and Rick returned home with a number of beautiful new seascapes that can be seen at the couple’s 20th Annual Exhibition and sale on Saturday, June 6 from 1 to 8pm and Sunday, June 7 from noon to 5pm.

The Delaney’s will open their home at 2510 Via Durazno, San Clemente, for the event, which will include music, refreshments, and an opportunity to also see paintings from his recent exploration in Yosemite.

Rick has created a series of original paintings to celebrate the show’s 20th year. Called “20 San Clemente Landmarks,” it includes coastal and inland scenes. New giclee productions of “San Clemente Early Morning,” and “Inside Out” will be available for the first time in years.

A “sneak peek” of three of the twelve original Delanty paintings that will be included in Casa Romantica’s summer art exhibition featuring the “wild and historical Catalina,” depicting the islands rugged interior that can be visited only via special permits. Rick explored the area with friend and noted painter Jeff Hornas as his guide, saying they saw abundant wildlife and “shockingly beautiful vistas.”

Berenika Schmitz, The Casa Romantica’s executive director, calls this exhibit a highlight of the year’s programming. Curator Jim Kempton will write interpretive copy for the exhibit, which will include island artifacts, Rick’s sketchbook and more. Catalina Island Museum’s Dr. Michael De Marche will give a contributing lecture on June 23 and Gregory Harrison, an award-winning actor and 3rd generation Catalina resident will lecture on August 4. The exhibit will open June 17 with a free entrance and luau from 6 to 8pm. b

Call the Casa at (949) 498-2139 or go to casaromantica.org for more information. Call the Delaneys at 949 492-8995 for more information about the Home Show.





by Joan Ray