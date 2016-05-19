A Guide to San Clemente’s Best Hikes

May 19, 2016 01:10PM, Published by Molly Brooks, Categories: Community, Today, Places

Sea Summit Trail

The weather’s getting warmer, so it’s time to get outside! Hiking is a great way to de-stress from our hectic city lives and get closer to nature. We are lucky that San Clemente offers a variety of trails for all skill levels, making the activity accessible for everyone. Each trail is unique in its terrain, offers different challenges and has stellar views.

Looking for a relaxing walk by the beach? Stroll the San Clemente Beach Trail at sunset. Trying to get in your daily cardio? Do stair repeats along the Sea Summit Trails or hike up-hill along the South Cristianitos Trail. All you need to do is lace up your sneakers, grab your pup or a close friend and get hiking!

Cristianitos North and South Trails

.7 miles/2.8 miles - Moderate

If you’re looking to be immersed in the California wilderness, this is a hike you should try. The Cristainitos trial system borders the outskirts of San Clemente, Camp Pendleton and the Mission Viejo Conservatory. This can be a serious hike depending on where you approach the trail from … it’s either all uphill or downhill. There are only two entrances to the Cristainitos trail, from the top or the bottom. Most approach it from the bottom, entering the trailhead at the end of Avenida Pico, but you can also use the north entrance at the end of Avenida Talega. The northern Cristianitos Trail is also home to the San Clemente Summit, which is the highest point in the city at an elevation of 1,008 feet.