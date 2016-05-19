The Estrella Plaza Re-Opens With New Stores

May 19, 2016 01:01PM, Published by Bill Thomas, Categories: Today, Places

by Bill Thomas





Two shopping center developers - Burnham USA and Kornwasser - have joined together for the first time to add brand new stores, and update buildings housing current tenants adjacent to the Citibank building on Camino de Estrella. They’re building impressive new structures, adding new businesses, and revamping other buildings with several ongoing stores already in place. All this as part of a pristine new and novel business complex that will include three monument signs, signage over the business fronts, new landscaping, and patios.

According to Burnham USA’s president, Therese Hotvedt, her company has owned properties on this site since 1999. With 30 years in this business and a positive history of improving distressed developments, she’s pleased with the current plans.

“They’re very exciting,” she announced. Citing Sears, Kmart, and other stores which have closed in recent years, she’s more optimistic that such brand new tenants as T.J. Maxx and ULTA will provide unique and affordable retail opportunities for San Clementeans in the very near future. T.J. Maxx is scheduled to open on April 24, with ULTA following on April 29.

“This will be a new, eclectic, beautiful retail-oriented community center.”

The company has other such properties, primarily throughout California and nearby states.

Sue Jagodzinski, Development Manager of Kornwasser, announced that her company plans to introduce Stein Mart on May 11, along with Sprouts Farmers Market. Kornwasser has developed numerous such properties throughout the western United States.

Jagodzinski, too, is very optimistic about the promised success of this new venture with a new property partner. Both executives have spent considerable time on the premises with planners, architects, and builders, as well as time submitting plans and working through the City of San Clemente’s business development procedures.

Existing stores, several of which will receive new facades as parts of the three matching structures currently rising, include Kelly’s Doughnuts, Guichos Eatery, Allure Nail and Hair, South Coast Conservatory, Bob’s Fine Wines, Alex’s Tailor, Las Golondrinas, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and more shops and restaurants are part of the overall plan. Even the Bank of America drive-by will remain.

The new center arrivals will provide a variety of purchasing and dining choices for the local citizenry. T.J.Maxx prides itself on representing fashions provided “…direct from designers - savings direct to you. Offering customers high-quality, brand-name and designer fashions at 20% less than department and specialty store regular prices on comparable merchandise. With over 1,000 stores nationwide and a fresh e-commerce presence, we’re growing faster than ever.”

ULTA Beauty, according to its advertising promotion, “...is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and the premier destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services…The company offers more than 20,000 products from over 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points…ULTA Beauty operates 87 retail stores across 48 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.”

Stein Mart features discount clothing, accessories and home products. It carries casual and career clothing for men and women, watches and jewelry, shoes, bed and bath items, handbags, hats, sheet sets and blankets, furniture, gifts and gift cards, among other offerings.

Sprouts Farmers Market has more than 220 locations from coast to coast. Its May 11th opening will make it the first in San Clemente and the 19th in Orange County. Sprouts is an American chain of healthy grocery stores focusing on fresh foods, produce, meat and seafood, groceries, vitamins and body care.

Both shopping center executives were pleased with the City of San Clemente’s process of business development, stating that the City has been very cooperative and provided considerable help. They particularly praised Sean Nicholas of the Planning Department. “He’s been great,” both remarked. “He has been unbelievably attentive, has guided us through the planning and building departments, taken pride and ownership in the project, and made it seamless.”

It will have been two years from their initial contact with the City to the planned opening.

Sue Jagodzinski summed the whole project up when she said, “We’re looking for a mutually beneficial relationship for the tenants, the community and us.”b